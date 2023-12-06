A sample version for one of Supreme and Nike's recent sneaker collabs has hit the auction block, with this purple and gold SB Dunk pictured here.

Part of Sotheby's latest "Emergence" range is an unreleased Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low sample. According to the auction house, this sneaker is an early sample version of the collaborator's four-shoe SB Dunk Low collection from 2021. Unlike the retail pairs, this iteration dons a purple-based color scheme as well as gold "Nike" branding on the side panels instead of stars.

This isn't the first time that a similar Nike-branded version of the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low has failed to hit the market. Back in 2003, copyright issues kept three colorways from being released to the public.

Readers who are interested in buying this Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low sample will be able to start bidding on the shoe starting on Dec. 8 at Sothebys.com. The shoe is projected to fetch between $4,000 to $6,000 per Sotheby's estimates.