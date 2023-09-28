Puma has reunited with luxury fashion brand MCM for an upcoming sneaker and apparel collaboration.

The sportswear brand has unveiled its third and final project with MCM, which Puma said pays homage to the "electrifying energies of the basketball lifestyle and hip-hop subculture," according to a press release.

The collab is centered around the release of the vibrant TRC Blaze Court collab that's worn by Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart in the campaign images shown here. The shoe sports a predominantly neon green color scheme that's offset by black-colored panels on the sides, while "MCM" branding is stamped on the midsole.

In addition to the aforementioned TRC Blaze Court sneaker, this final MCM x Puma collection includes a ready-to-wear apparel collection including a track suit, tank tops, jerseys, knit shorts, and sweatpants.

Readers can cop this MCM x Puma collection now from mcmworldwide.com, with a second release on Oct. 7 via puma.com and the Puma app. The sneakers come at a retail price of $590.