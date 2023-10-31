Marcus Rashford Just Released His Own Nike Collection

Manchester United's star forward and longtime Nike athlete Marcus Rashford just launched his first collection with the Swoosh.

Available starting today is Rashford's debut Nike collection, which consists of performance and lifestyle sneakers along with matching apparel pieces. According to the brand, Rashford designed this capsule as a way to echo self-belief in kids and inspire them to reach new heights.

For the footwear component, the collection includes new iterations of the Mercurial Superfly 9 cleats as well as the Air Max Pulse for off the pitch. The project also includes special apparel pieces ranging from a woven tracksuit jacket to pants and t-shirts.

"Just as on the pitch, every moment and detail counts, and I’m proud of how they converged in my first collection with Nike," Rashford said. "This is for all those who dream big, work hard, and never stop believing in themselves."

Readers can cop Rashford's inaugural Nike collection now at Nike.com and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. Retail pricing for the collection ranges from $37 to $305.