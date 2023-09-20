Louis Vuitton is releasing new colorways of its popular LV Skate Sneaker this week, but fans will only have a limited amount of time to get them.

Pictured here are the trio of LV Skate Sneaker styles that are only available to purchase for 48 hours starting tomorrow. The sneaker was initially previewed at the brand's 2022 Fall/Winter runway show and according to the brand, the silhouette is a reimagined take on an iconic model from the 1990s.

Included in the newest offerings of the LV Skate Sneaker are the white/yellow, white/grey, and white/green colorways. In Louis Vuitton fashion, the made-in-Italy sneaker is equipped with a premium leather upper that's offset by breathable mesh underlays. The shoe's standout element is the Monogram Flower branding on the sides and bold Louis Vuitton details on the heel.

This new trio of LV Skate Sneaker makeups will be released at Louisvuitton.com for $1,340 starting tomorrow and will only be available until Saturday. Grab a closer look at each of the pairs below.