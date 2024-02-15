Louis Vuitton x Air Jordan? Fat Joe Says Collab Was in the Works

Fresh off of longtime Nike designer Mark Smith sharing his one-of-three "Laser" Air Jordan 4 sample on social media this week, news of another unheard-of Jordan shoe has emerged.

In a video posted by @Sole_loco on Instagram yesterday, Fat Joe dropped a bombshell regarding a purported Louis Vuitton x Air Jordan collab. According to Fat Joe, Michael Jordan's namesake brand was working with the French luxury brand on a sneaker project, and for whatever reason, it never saw the light of day.

Fat Joe also mentioned he has the only pair of the unseen Louis Vuitton x Air Jordan collab in existence, and that the shoe was created prior to the release of the sought-after Dior x Air Jordan 1s in 2020.

"Before Jordan was teaming up with Dior, they were making a sneaker with LV. It didn't go through, but I do have the only pair," Fat Joe said.

In recent years, sportswear brands collaborating with high fashion labels have become more common. In addition to the aforementioned Dior x Air Jordan 1 collabs, Nike collaborated with Louis Vuitton in 2022 to release a handful of premium Air Force 1 Lows.