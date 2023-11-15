After much speculation and rumors, Lil Yachty has officially unveiled his Nike Air Force 1 collab.

Just moments ago, the rapper shared images of his Air Force 1 Low project on Instagram via the platform's close friends feature. Yachty' kept things fairly simple by applying a white-based leather upper that's offset by navy accents on the sock liner and outsole. The sneaker also features Yachty's Concrete Boys logo embroidered on the footbed and special "It's Us" branding on the tongue.

Speculation about Lil Yachty potentially having his own Air Force 1 first hit the net last month when the rapper himself said he created his own iteration of the classic silhouette while shopping for sneakers. The rapper later backtracked on the statement, denying the project.

This Nike Air Force 1 collab is exclusive to friends and family members of Yachty and will not be released to the public. Grab a closer look at the shoe below.