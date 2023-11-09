Puma Reveals Its Footwear for Formula 1 in Las Vegas

Hot on the heels of announcing A$AP Rocky as creative director for its ongoing Formula 1 partnership, Puma has now brought in designer Joshua Vides to co-create a new Scuderia Ferrari collection.

This range, dubbed "Back to Las Vegas," features a selection of apparel pieces, footwear, and accessories that are designed to be worn both on the track and on the streets. According to the sportswear brand, the collab celebrates the return of Formula 1 to Las Vegas this month while paying homage to the "golden era" of the sport in America in the 1970s.

This "Back to Las Vegas" collection includes Ferrari-inspired iterations of the Suede, Tuff, and RS-X sneakers, along with matching jackets, pants, hoodies, crewneck sweaters, and Las Vegas-themed T-shirts.

Readers can cop the styles from this Joshua Vides x Scuderia Ferrari x Puma collection now at Puma.com, Store.ferrari.com, the Puma mobile app, and at select retailers. The pieces retail for $45 to $180.