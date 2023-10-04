Jaylen Brown Says Today's Sneaker Designs Are 'Trash'

NBA players getting their own signature basketball sneakers has become more commonplace than ever before and, in turn, has lost a bit of its luster. Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is familiar with the current footwear landscape in the league and talks about it in the latest episode of Complex's Sneaker Shopping.

Brown, who is currently a sneaker free agent, tells Sneaker Shopping host Joe La Puma that the basketball shoes on the market right now "are trash." He states that the designs of current hoop models, including signature sneakers, are lacking creativity and dull.

"There needs to be some disruption in the sneaker game because everything is kind of getting boring," Brown said. "The designs are getting lazy. There's no creativity. There's no authenticity. Some of the sneakers that are out right now, even for athletes, are trash. We gotta come with the originality and bring it back to the '90s."

He goes on to say that he enjoys the freedom of being able to wear whatever sneaker brand he wants in-game, including brands like Nike, New Balance, Adidas, Puma, and more. Brown also mentions that he wants his next sneaker deal to be progressive, pitching the idea of signing with multiple sneaker brands simultaneously. Check out the full episode of Sneaker Shopping above.