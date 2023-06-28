Jae Tips' Saucony Grid Shadow 2 Collabs Are Releasing Again

After already having one of this year's best sneaker releases with last month's release of his Grid Azura 2000, it appears that Jae Tips and Saucony will follow it up with another collab coming soon.

Teased on Instagram by the New York-based designer himself are the upcoming Jae Tips x Saucony Grid Shadow 2 collabs, possibly releasing soon. One of the styles features a pink and purple color scheme with a neon yellow midsole. The other shoe tucked behind the aforementioned pair dons a tan-based makeup that's offset by orange, brown, red, and green overlay panels. Jae Tips branding appears on the tongue and heel, while "Forever" is embroidered at the forefoot. The images also include a custom "wear to a date" insole, presumably for a third colorway not pictured here.

Despite Jae Tips' teaser on Instagram, the collaborators have yet to announce the release details for their Saucony Grid Shadow 2 project. Check back soon for updates.

UPDATE (11/21): After releasing exclusively at ComplexCon last week, Jae Tips and Saucony have confirmed that their Grid Shadow 2 collabs are officially dropping globally on Friday, Nov. 24, at Shopjaetips.com for $150 each.

"We are happy and proud to announce that we are working with Jae Tips again and to be releasing this latest project to the world at ComplexCon this week,” Jason Faustino, the senior brand manager at Saucony, said. “For us, Jae represents a new creative force, truly connected to the people. Community is very important with our collaborations. We align with our partners on telling unique stories that allow consumers to resonate deeper with.”