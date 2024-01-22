Isaiah Thomas Calls Out Rising Number of Fake Nike Kobes

It's no secret that Nike Kobes are some of the most popular basketball sneakers of all time, and with that comes a higher chance of fake pairs circulating in the marketplace. NBA veteran Isaiah Thomas said he's recently noticed the rise of fake Nike Kobes and went on X to issue a warning to fans.
"I’m seeing a lot of people around the town with fake ass Kobe’s.. Watch who you getting your kicks from," Thomas said in a tweet.
Despite the warning from Thomas, it wasn't clear from the tweet which specific Kobe sneakers or players he spotted that prompted the post. The tweet continued with him calling out that those who are acquiring the alleged fake pairs are coming from friends.
Moments later, Thomas doubled down on his earlier comments via a response to Complex Sneakers' post on the matter. "Please do!!! I'm an original TEAM KOBE member so I can spot a fake Kobe from a mile away. THEY TELLING PEOPLE NO REFUNDS either after they get you smh. What part of the game is that lol."
Thomas has long been associated with Nike and the Kobe line, as the NBA veteran frequently wore player-exclusive Kobe colorways throughout his playing career. There was also a PE colorway for Thomas that made its way to retail, with the "Mighty IT" Kobe AD Mid that dropped in 2018.