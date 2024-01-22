Isaiah Thomas Calls Out Rising Number of Fake Nike Kobes

It's no secret that Nike Kobes are some of the most popular basketball sneakers of all time, and with that comes a higher chance of fake pairs circulating in the marketplace. NBA veteran Isaiah Thomas said he's recently noticed the rise of fake Nike Kobes and went on X to issue a warning to fans.

"I’m seeing a lot of people around the town with fake ass Kobe’s.. Watch who you getting your kicks from," Thomas said in a tweet.