The Arizona/Oregon-based footwear brand Dizygotic is referencing one of the most notorious moments in NBA history with this upcoming "Malice at the Palace" sneaker release.

Celebrating the 19th anniversary of the Malice at the Palace brawl this year is this mismatched Project Alpha colorway shown here. The fight occurred on Nov. 19, 2004, when Indiana Pacers forward Ron Artest fouled Detroit Pistons center Ben Wallace during the final minutes of the game. This incident led to a huge brawl between the two aforementioned players as well as several spectators in the crowd.

This special "Malice at the Palace"-themed Project Alpha colorway features the Pacers and Pistons team colors and details on each of the sneakers, including Wallace and Artest's jersey numbers embroidered on the heel. Additional details include the date of the brawl, the score, and the final minutes of the game stamped on the footbed.

This "Malice at the Palace" Project Alpha sneaker will be released on Nov. 19 at dizygotic.com at 3 p.m. ET for $267. Grab a closer look at the sneaker below.