New Corteiz x Nike Air Max 95 Reportedly Dropping This Year

After taking a spot as one of the best sneaker releases of 2023 with a trio of Air Max 95 collabs, Corteiz and Nike are reportedly introducing a fourth colorway of the classic runner soon.

The news was first reported by @Brandon1an on X today, revealing that the next Corteiz x Nike Air Max 95 will arrive sometime during the final quarter of this year. There are no leaked images of the purported sneaker at the time of publication, but early details from the leaker account reveal it will don a Black/Black/Tour Yellow color scheme. The mock-up depiction also suggests it will look similar to the black and pink pair, but swapping the latter color for yellow.

In addition to the new Air Max 95 collab, Corteiz and Nike are also dropping multiple Air Trainer Huarache colorways as part of the Swoosh's fall range.

As of now, release details for this fourth Corteiz x Nike Air Max 95 collab have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved. Keep it locked to Complex Sneakers for official updates.