Converse Adds Over 1,300 Swarovski Crystals to the New Chuck Taylor

Converse has updated its iconic Chuck Taylor All Star once more with this new De Luxe Squared version of the sneaker pictured here.

For the inaguaral Converse Chuck 70 De Luxe Squared release, the footwear brand has tapped popular jewelry company Swarovski to add over 1,300 crystals to each pair. The remixed sneaker features a reshaped octangular patch on the medial side of the upper as well as a reimagined rubber toe cap equipped with new squared segments.

It's worth mentioning that Converse has released many different versions of the Chuck Taylor sneaker since its debut in 1917. One recent example is the TurboDrk Chuck 70, designed in collaboration with designer Rick Owens.

Converse also confirmed that the Chuck 70 De Luxe Squared is also launching without Swarovski crystals when the silhouette debuts on Feb. 1 via SNKRS, Converse.com, and at select Converse stockists. The standard variation will retail for $110, while the Swarovski pair will cost $300.