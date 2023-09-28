Carhartt and New Balance Are Collaborating Again

New Balance has tapped workwear company Carhartt for an upcoming sneaker project.

After working with Carhartt WIP on a 990v1 collab last year, newly leaked images have now emerged of a previously unseen Carhartt WIP x New Balance 990v6. The images, which were shared by @thedropdate on Instagram, show that the workwear brand applied its distinct workwear aesthetic to the 990v6, with a combination of brown and grey hues covering the mesh and suede upper. Carhartt WIP branding makes an appearance on the silhouette's tongue and footbed, while a two-tone Encap midsole and a brown outsole sit below.

The New Balance 990v6 is the newest silhouette in the brand's flagship 990 franchise and made its retail debut in October 2022. Most recently, WTAPS released its own 990v6 collab with an all-grey colorway that dropped in August.

Despite an early look from @thedropdate, release details for this Carhartt WIP x New Balance 990v6 collab have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project.