Hoka has teamed up with Japanese apparel label Beams to work on a two-shoe Bondi 7 collection. After its initial release in Japan last week, the Beams x Hoka Bondi 7s are launching globally on Friday, Aug. 14, including on Complex. According to the collaborators, the project references “landscapes, textures, and natural palettes” that are present in Japanese Zen gardens. The set features a tonal brown “Chestnut” colorway as well as a sail “Turtle Dove” makeup.

The sneakers are equipped with a breathable mesh-based upper that’s covered in a camo-esque graphic throughout. Hoka and Beams branding is present on the lateral side and heel counter, respectively, while co-branding is stamped on the insoles. The aforementioned graphic also makes its way down to the midsole.

Readers who are interested will be able to cop the Beams x Hoka Bondi 7s on Aug. 14 at Complex for $180 each.