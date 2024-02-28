Bape Just Dropped a Running Shoe

In addition to the release of a camo-covered Adidas Stan Smith collab earlier this month, Bape has also quietly launched a retro runner-looking sneaker dubbed the Cross Sta.

The streetwear brand says that its newest silhouette, pictured above, is "a fusion of classic sportswear elements with a futuristic design." The sneaker was released in three colorways this week as part of Bape's Spring/Summer 2024 offerings and arrived in subtle white/grey, black, and sax/grey makeups.

The silhouette features a combination of mesh and nubuck on the upper, paired with 3M piping throughout. Bape branding is stamped on the tongue and the heel counter, while the iconic Bape Sta logo appears at the midfoot. The tooling is equipped with a heavily padded foam midsole and a Vibram outsole.

Readers who are interested in copping the inaugural Bape Cross Sta styles can do so now at Bape.com and at Bape stores for $309 each. Select sizes of the sneakers have already sold out.