Bape Covers the Adidas Stan Smith in Green Camo

After releasing numerous sneaker projects in 2023 for its 30th anniversary, Bape keeps the celebrations coming by unveiling another collaboration with Adidas.

Launching later this week is this camo-covered Bape x Adidas Stan Smith, pictured here. The entirety of the leather upper is dressed in the legendary Japanese streetwear brand's signature green ABC camo, featuring the Ape Head logo throughout the print.

The sneaker also incorporates a callback to Bape's popular Bape Sta shoe, as seen with the text stamped on the heel tab. Co-branding also appears on the tongue, while gold lace locks are attached to the forefoot of the shoelaces. Completing the look is a sail-colored midsole.

Some of the silhouettes that Bape and Adidas collaborated on last year include the Forum Low, the Campus 80, and the Stan Smith Golf.

Readers will be able to cop this Bape x Adidas Stan Smith collab started on Saturday, Feb. 10 for $160 at Bape.com, the Adidas Confirmed app, and at select retailers.