Balenciaga Only Released 1,000 Pairs of Its New Cargo Sneaker

Hot on the heels of Balenciaga releasing its 3XL sneakers comes the launch of a new silhouette from the luxury fashion brand.

Shown here is the Balenciaga Cargo sneaker that's available in limited quantities now. The silhouette was unveiled yesterday during the brand's Summer 2024 runway show in Paris and was released exclusively on Balenciaga's website immediately after.

The Balenciaga Cargo shoe features a mesh and microfiber upper that's paired with exaggerated dimensions throughout the overlay panels. Balenciaga branding is stamped on the tongue and heel tab, while a 3B sports logo appears on the sides. Below the upper is a chunky midsole reminiscent of the brand's previous sneaker outpuit. It's also worth noting that this initial colorway of the shoe is limited to 1,000 units, and only limited sizes of the sneaker are still available at the time of writing.

Readers who are interested can grab a pair of the Balenciaga Cargo sneaker now in men's and women's exclusively at Balenciaga.com for $1,490.