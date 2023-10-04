Auralee's Next New Balance Collab Drops Next Month

New Balance continues its collaborative efforts with Auralee this month with the release of two subtle 1906R colorways coming soon.

For this project, the Tokyo-based fashion label has revisited the warm aesthetic featured in its 2023 Fall/Winter collection for these beige and blue New Balance 1906R colorways pictured here.

The sneakers feature a washed suede upper to give the silhouette a vintage look. The only trace of Auralee branding appears on the left shoe of the footbed, while a N-Ergy and Abzorb-cushioned midsole sits below.

The New Balance 1906 debuted in 2009, with the number in the model's name pays homage to the year that the brand was founded. It was reiussed last year as the 1906R, melding the original 1906 upper with the midsole of the 860v2.

Auralee and New Balance have collaborated numerous times before, including on the popular 550, Tokyo Design Studio R_C2, and the Speedrift.

Readers will be able to cop these Auralee x New Balance 1906R sneakers starting on Oct. 11 at Newbalance.com and select New Balance retailers for $170 each.