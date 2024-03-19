You Can Actually Buy the Airmax.com Website

One of the more intriguing Air Max-themed drops happening on Air Max Day (March 26) this year isn't even a Nike shoe. Instead, it's the chance to own the Airmax.com domain name.

The current owner of the website, an air conditioning company in Miami that has had possession of it for the last 30 years, announced its decision to part ways with the website this week. Bidding for a chance to own the domain name will begin on Air Max Day, but it wasn't disclosed when the period would end.

Air Max Day was established in 2014 to commemorate the introduction of the Air Max line and the original release of the Air Max 1 on March 26, 1987. For this year's celebration, Nike has prepared an onslaught of Air Max Dn colorways along with the release of a special "Royal/Volt" Air Max 1.

Readers who are interested in acquiring the Airmax.com domain name can sign up on the website to receive updates ahead of the bidding next week.