New 'Olympics' Air Jordan 6 Reportedly Dropping This Summer

A new Air Jordan 6 colorway that's designed to commemorate the Olympics in Paris is reportedly hitting retailers this summer.

According to leaker @zSneakerheadz on X, a women's exclusive "Paris Olympics" Air Jordan 6 will launch in early August. There are no leaked images of the purported style at the time of writing, but the aforementioned account provided a speculative mock-up to give fans an idea of what's on the way.

The "Paris Olympics" Air Jordan 6 is expected to sport a predominantly grey color scheme on the upper paired with gold accents on the midsole and lacelocks. Blue hits are also expected to be incorporated in the blocking but there's currently no indication where the hue is featured.

Jordan Brand has given the Air Jordan 6 the Olympic treatment before. This includes the multicolored pair that dropped for the summer games in Beijing in 2008 and a white and navy makeup that was released in 2000, with the latter shoe rumored to return this fall.

Currently, the release of this rumored "Paris Olympics" Air Jordan 6 makeup has yet to be announced by Jordan Brand. Check back soon for official updates in the weeks ahead.