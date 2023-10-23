The Air Jordan 6 'Olympic' Is Reportedly Returning in 2024

A popular yet seldom seen Air Jordan 6 colorway is rumored to be returning to store shelves next year.

According to zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, the "Olympic" Air Jordan 6 is set to rerelease during Fall 2024. Last seen in 2012, the USA-themed sneakers were first released during the 2000 Summer Olympics. The pair was worn by the likes of Ray Allen and Vin Baker as Team USA captured the gold medal that summer, defeating France 85-75.

Most recently, Air Jordan 6 "Olympic" was retroed during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London alongside other USA-inspired pairs like the Nike Air More Uptempo and Air Force 180. This retro iteration included additional navy striping on the midsole which used more sparingly on the 2000 pair.