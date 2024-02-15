Air Jordan 6 'Bred' Reportedly Releasing This Year

It appears that one of the most iconic Air Jordan colorways is landing on another popular Jordan silhouette.

Per Sole Retriever, a "Bred" Air Jordan 6 makeup will be released in full-family sizes this holiday season. At the time of writing, images of the purported sneaker have yet to surface but the mock-up depiction shared by the leaker account suggests that it will resemble the classic "Infrared" Air Jordan 6 color blocking. For this pair, the bright red accents throughout the silhouette will be replaced by fire red, while the black midsole is expected to be swapped for a grey shade.

As the story goes, Michael Jordan was fined $5,000 by the NBA every time he wore the black-and-red Air Jordan 1 when it was originally released in 1984, as the colors violated the association's uniform rules. Nike capitalized on the incident by reportedly paying the fines as well as creating an ad that played on the sneakers being banned from the league. The Chicago Bulls-leaning "Bred" colorway would go on to become a staple of the Air Jordan line.

At the time of publication, release details for the rumored "Bred" Air Jordan 6 have yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand. Keep it locked to Complex Sneakers for updates.