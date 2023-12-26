A New Version of the 'Thunder' Air Jordan 4 Reportedly Releasing in 2024

After bringing back the "Thunder" Air Jordan 4 in May, it appears that Jordan Brand has a new take on the popular colorway coming in 2024.

According to Sole Retriever, a "White Thunder" Air Jordan 4 will hit retailers in full-family sizing sometime in August. There are no leaked images of the purported retro at the time of writing, but a mock-up depiction from @zSneakerheadz on Instagram gives sneaker fans a visualization of what's expected to drop next year.

The sneaker will reportedly don a black-based color scheme on the nubuck upper, while white accents replace the maize hue on the original "Thunder" pair. The sneaker also features a white Jumpman branding on the tongue and heel tab, while a white midsole and a black outsole round out the look.

At the time of writing, release details for the "White Thunder" Air Jordan 4 have yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand. Keep it locked to Complex Sneakers for new developments, including a first look in the coming months.