New 'Quai 54' Air Jordan 3 Rumored to Drop This Summer

It appears that Jordan Brand is revisiting the Air Jordan 3 for this year's Quai 54 streetball tournament in Paris with an upcoming release.

According to @Brandon1an on X, a new "Quai 54" Air Jordan 3 donning a "Summit White/Off-Noir/Game Royal/Burnt Sunrise/Sail" color scheme will hit shelves sometime this summer. The timing of the release makes sense considering that the Parisian streetball tournament takes place annually during that season.

Jordan Brand and Quai 54 kicked off their partnership in 2007 and launched their first collaborative sneaker in 2009 with the Air Jordan 1. Since then, the duo has prepared special releases coinciding with the tournament, including the Air Jordan 2, the Air Jordan 5, the Air Jordan 7, and many more.

Currently, release details for the purported "Quai 54" Air Jordan 3 have yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand. Keep it locked to Complex Sneakers for updates, including a first look, in the coming months.