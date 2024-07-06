Carmelo Anthony's 'Melo' Air Jordan 12 PE to Return in 2025

A popular player-exclusive Air Jordan 12 colorway originally made for NBA legend Carmelo Anthony is reportedly returning next year.

Per Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the "Melo" Air Jordan 12 from 2004 is coming back in Summer 2025. There are no leaked images of the purported retro at the time of writing, and it likely won't surface until we get closer to the rumored launch date.

The "Melo" Air Jordan 12 pictured above is the original 2004 version and it features a white-based upper combined with "University Blue" accents for the sock liner, the heel tab, and on the outsole. The style was originally made for Anthony during his rookie year with the Denver Nuggets, with the color scheme inspired by the team colors of the Mile High City franchise.

At the time of writing, the "Melo" Air Jordan 12 retro has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand.

Air Jordan 12 Retro "Melo"

Release Date: Summer 2025

Color: White/University Blue/Metallic Silver

Style #: CT8013-112

Price: $N/A