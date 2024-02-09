Air Jordan 11 'Gratitude' Cleats Just Dropped

The "Gratitude" Air Jordan 11 was one of the most anticipated sneaker releases of 2023 and out of nowhere, Jordan Brand just dropped two more versions of the shoe.

Available now on Nike's website are the baseball and football-cleated versions of the "Gratitude" Air Jordan 11. The sneakers retain the white leather construction on the upper, combined with the shiny black patent leather mudguard and gold Jumpman logo on the ankle collar. Unlike their basketball counterpart, the two latest offerings swap out the traditional outsoles for cleated ones specifically for baseball and football.

This "Concord"-esque Air Jordan 11 featuring gold accents was originally released in 2006 as part of a two-shoe Air Jordan “Defining Moments Pack” that included a black and gold Air Jordan 6. It was the brand's first multi-sneaker pack, and the set was designed to celebrate the sneakers Michael Jordan wore during the first championship runs for his two three-peats.

Both cleated versions of the "Gratitude" Air Jordan 11 are available now at Nike.com and retail for $200 each.