Adidas Made Ultra Boosts That Look Like They've Already Been Worn

Brands selling vintage-esque sneakers have become more common today than ever before. The latest company that's taking part in the trend is Adidas, with the release of the Ultra Boost Light shown above.

The colorway itself takes on the look of a sneaker that has gone through the typical wear and tear that acquired from general activities, as seen with the various marks covering the grey Primeknit upper, the lacing cage, and throughout the full-length Boost midsole. Adidas has also confirmed in the product description that the sneaker was made with at least 20% recycled materials.

The Adidas Ultra Boost Light first hit the market in February 2023. The sneaker is touted to be one of the lightest running shoes in its running franchise thanks to the new Boost midsole that's 30% lighter than previous Ultra Boost silhouettes.

At the time of writing, this Adidas Ultra Boost Light colorway is currently available on the Three Stripes' UK website for £170. A stateside release has yet to be announced by the brand.