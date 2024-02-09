Patrick Mahomes' Next Adidas Signature Shoe Drops This Month

It's been almost three years since Patrick Mahomes introduced the Adidas Mahomes 1 Impact FLX, and now the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback is getting ready to launch his second signature shoe.

Just moments ago, the Three Stripes unveiled the Adidas Mahomes 2 ahead of Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday, where Mahomes and the Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers.

According to Adidas, Mahomes and the brand gathered insights from the previous model and enhanced it with the Mahomes 2 shoe with a new mesh upper, repetitor foam midsole, and new traction on the outsole. The inaguaral Mahomes 2 colorway dons gold and bronze accents as a nod to Mahomes' affinity for luxury watches.