Patrick Mahomes' Next Adidas Signature Shoe Drops This Month

It's been almost three years since Patrick Mahomes introduced the Adidas Mahomes 1 Impact FLX, and now the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback is getting ready to launch his second signature shoe.
Just moments ago, the Three Stripes unveiled the Adidas Mahomes 2 ahead of Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday, where Mahomes and the Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers.
According to Adidas, Mahomes and the brand gathered insights from the previous model and enhanced it with the Mahomes 2 shoe with a new mesh upper, repetitor foam midsole, and new traction on the outsole. The inaguaral Mahomes 2 colorway dons gold and bronze accents as a nod to Mahomes' affinity for luxury watches.
"In the Mahomes 2, we found different ways to come up with a different shoe that you can even train in even better," Mahomes told Complex. "And I think that the lifestyle aspect of it's going to be even cooler as well, and being able to have the next iteration of the shoe is something that I'm super excited for."
Readers will be able to cop the Adidas Mahomes 2 this month at Adidas.com/us/patrick_mahomes and via the Adidas app.