Kobe Bryant's 1998 NBA All-Star Game Shoe Is Coming Back

After getting an early look at Anthony Edwards' "All-Star" AE 1 this week, we're now learning more about what sneaker releases Adidas has in store for the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.

Also scheduled to hit retailers next month is Kobe Bryant's first All-Star Game shoe, the Adidas Crazy 8. The retail images, which were shared by House of Heat, revealed that it's essentially a straightforward retro, albeit with the "'98" embroidery on the new pair instead of the "8" on the original 1998 version. The sneaker wears a predominantly black-based color scheme and is paired with purple and gold accents throughout as a nod to the team Bryant played for, the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Finish Line's release calendar, this "All-Star" Adidas Crazy 8 retro will be released on Thursday, Feb. 15, at Adidas.com and at select Adidas stockists. Grab a closer look at the upcoming retro below.