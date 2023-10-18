18 East's First Vans Collab Took Over Two Years to Develop

New York City-based fashion label 18 East has teamed up with Vans for their first ever sneaker project in the form of these Half Cab styles pictured here.

According to Vans, 18 East's creative director Antonio Ciongoli used the three Half Cab colorways in this collab to replicate the different parts of Anaheim, CA, that present the moment he was introduced to skateboarding. It's also worth noting that the brands also confirmed this project was in development for nearly two and a half years as Ciongoli worked closely with Vans to fine-tune the sneakers.

This 18 East x Vans Half Cab capsule includes a blue, brown, and sail color scheme, with each pair featuring a call back to the aforementioned time period and subtle nods that tie the project to the label. One of the more notable elements is the debossed suede panel on the ankle collar, which features an intricate textile pattern inspired by 18 East's popular Gorecki cargo pants.

This 18 East x Vans Half Cab collection will be released tomorrow, Oct. 19, at 18east.co and at 18 East's Elizabeth St. studio in New York City.