How HOKA’s Heritage Is Influencing Today’s Sneaker Lifestyle

Innovation is often born out of necessity, and in 2008, shoe connoisseurs and running aficionados Nico Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard were in need of a shoe that made downhill running faster, without compromising comfort. So, ready to hit running trails and train with ease, the duo created HOKA, a dynamic and advanced running shoe brand.

Initially built for trail runners, HOKA has become a go-to shoe for marathoners, casual runners, and more. And that effervescent interest is why HOKA looms so largely amongst athletes. But in a world where sneaker tastes have evolved to embrace more brands and daring silhouettes, HOKA has found another place to fly, which is on the feet of those who wish to mix their fashion preferences in with their fitness routines.

At its heart, HOKA is about comfort and performance: two leading principles that show just how far the marriage between practicality and eye-catching beauty can go. Travis Wiseman, HOKA’s director of lifestyle product as of 2022, has led the brand through collabs with notable names in luxury fashion, streetwear, and design—to dazzling results.

The Mafate prototype was developed in 2009, and HOKA just launched the latest reworking of a brand original, the Mafate Three2. The shoe is named for its blend of the Mafate Speed 2 and Mafate 3, and built to satisfy brand loyalists while reeling in the next generation of HOKA wearers.

In anticipation of the new Mafate Three2, Complex recently sat down with Mermoud and Wiseman to learn the importance of the HOKA legacy, how the brand has trended with the times, and their shared love for creativity.