Will Ferrell Didn't Know Nike Made 'Anchorman' Sneakers

Dec 11, 2023
Will Ferrell may not be the first name that comes to mind when readers think of celebrities with ties to sneakers, but he probably has more connections to footwear than you think—and more than he himself realizes.

While joining host Joe La Puma on today’s episode of Sneaker Shopping, Ferrell discussed some of the more memorable sneaker moments in his career. The comedian says he’s always had a penchant for classic Adidas models, including the “weird green” pair he wore in Old School while his character goes streaking.

In the episode, Ferrell reminisces over running in Asics Gel-Kayanos and deems the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Flea 2 “a lot,” but the most surprising moment comes when La Puma gifts Ferrell a pair of Nike SB Dunk Lows inspired by the 2004 film Anchorman

Ferrell says he’s never seen the shoes, which take their colors and patterns from the suit worn by his Ron Burgundy character in the movie. Ferrell jokes that the shoes smell like scotch and men’s cologne, which would’ve certainly given the shoes the full Ron Burgundy treatment.

The Nike SB Dunk Low “Anchorman” was released in 2009, during an era when Nike SB would often source themes for product from various pop culture references without officially collaborating. This explains why Ferrell wouldn’t have been privy to the sneaker’s existence, although it’s still surprising he managed to go this long without seeing a pair.

