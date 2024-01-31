Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Pale Vanilla' Rumored to Release This Year

In addition to the "Black/Olive" and "Canary" Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Lows slated to release this year, a third pair is rumored to be joining the group.

First reported by Kicks Finder, a mock-up render of the upcoming pair was provided by @zsneakerheadz. The "Pale Vanilla/Black/Cream II/Muslin" pair is expected to feature a combination of leather and suede on the upper, with color blocking reminiscent of other Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low collabs. It's also expected to feature Cactus Jack branding on the tongue and the Utopia rapper's signature reverse Swoosh branding.

The aforementioned "Black/Olive" Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low is rumored to release this fall, while the women's "Canary" colorway, said to be inspired by Travis' high school, is set for a Summer 2024 launch.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Pale Vanilla" is expected to retail for $150 and release during the Holiday 2024 season. Given its far off release, the window could change, so check back here for the most up-to-date info available.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Pale Vanilla"

Release Date: Holiday 2024

Color: Pale Vanilla/Black/Cream II/Muslin

Style #: DM7866-201

Price: $150