Nike Officially Reveals 2023-24 NBA City Edition Jerseys

Nov 02, 2023
With the NBA season fully underway, Nike has officially unveiled the 2023-24 City Edition jerseys.

The uniforms, which made rounds on social media last week to mixed receptions, were fully revealed this morning complete with descriptions for all 30 looks. Home teams will wear the jerseys during the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament beginning tomorrow, Nov. 3 with the Milwaukee Bucks hosting the New York Knicks at 7:30 pm ET and the Dallas Mavericks meeting the Denver Nuggets on the road at 10 pm ET.

Beyond the tournament, Nike promises that the City Edition uniforms will be prominent at a number of NBA events throughout the season.

“The game’s past, present and future is deeply embedded in these designs,” Sonja Henning, Nike's North America vice president of league partnerships, said. “In working with teams across the NBA, we were able to create new uniforms that are a canvas for storytelling from each community. We’re excited to see the Nike NBA City Edition uniforms take the floor during the league’s new In-Season Tournament.”

Scroll on for a full look at all of the jerseys along with descriptions and look for them in action beginning tomorrow night.

Image via Nike

The Wizards jersey is inspired by the patinaed look of buildings throughout Washington, D.C.

Image via Nike

Late '90s and early 2000s designs inspire Utah's City Edition jersey.

Image via Nike

This year's Raptors City Edition covers the jersey in gold, which is usually reserved as an accent color.

Image via Nike

The Spurs' City Edition is inspired by the Hemisfair, a fair which was instrumental in the team's legacy.

Image via Nike

Sacramento's 2023-24 look is a homage to the 1968 Cincinnati Royals Road uniform.

Image via Nike

Portland's City Edition honors late head coach Jack Ramsay and his plaid ensembles. 

Image via Nike

The "El Valle" Suns jersey pays tribute to the team's Mexican fanbase.

Image via Nike

Philly's City Edition jersey is inspired by the city's Reading Terminal Market.

Image via Nike

The Magic's jersey features a subtle chainlink pattern designed to resemble a suit of armor. 

Image via Nike

OKC's jersey includes abstract patterns combining past Thunder logos.

Image via Nike

Knicks creative director Ronnie Fieg put a Kith spin on this year's Knicks jersey largely inspired by Frank Sinatra's "Theme from New York, New York."

Image via Nike

New Orleans' vibrant nightlife scene inspires the colors on the team's City Edition jersey.

Image via Nike

Minnesota's "Land of 10,000" lakes distinction is driven home with this water-patterned jersey.

Image via Nike

The densely speckled Bucks jersey is meant to represent the fans that packed the team's Deer District during the 2021 NBA Finals. 

Image via Nike

Miami's "Heat Culture" mantra is front and center on this year's edition. 

Image via Nike

The Grizzlies' City Edition jersey nods to their secondary "MEM" logo.

Image via Nike

The Lakers uniform takes a page from the old Minneapolis Lakers logo design.

Image via Nike

Los Angeles-based artist Jonas Wood created this '80s-inspired look for the Clippers.

Image via Nike

Indianapolis' colorful murals and street signs serve as the inspiration for this Pacers look.

Image via Nike

This '90s-inspired Rockets design includes direct tributes to two of the franchise's biggest names: Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler.

Image via Nike

San Francisco's cable cars inspire the misaligned logo of this Golden State jersey.

Image via Nike

For Detroit's jersey, Nike looked to the "Bad Boys" era of the '90s.

Image via Nike

Denver's mile-high city status is highlighted with a mountain design and "5,280" script.

Image via Nike

Artist and Texas native Leon Bridges serves as the inspiration for this year's Dallas Mavericks design.

Image via Nike

Cleveland's rich performing arts scene add some regal inspiration to this design.

Image via Nike

The Bulls jersey is inspired by the team's "Madhouse on Madison" arena from the '90s. 

Image via Nike

The Charlotte Mint inspires the colors of this Hornets uniform. 

Image via Nike

Brooklyn-based artist KAWS put his signature touch on this year's Nets uniform.

Image via Nike

Boston's City Edition options looks back to the game's earliest days with peach basket-inspired detailing. 

Image via Nike

The Atlanta Hawks reference last year's "Peachtree Street" City Edition jersey with updates inspired by the team's 1968 uniforms. 

