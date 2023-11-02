Nike Officially Reveals 2023-24 NBA City Edition Jerseys

With the NBA season fully underway, Nike has officially unveiled the 2023-24 City Edition jerseys.

The uniforms, which made rounds on social media last week to mixed receptions, were fully revealed this morning complete with descriptions for all 30 looks. Home teams will wear the jerseys during the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament beginning tomorrow, Nov. 3 with the Milwaukee Bucks hosting the New York Knicks at 7:30 pm ET and the Dallas Mavericks meeting the Denver Nuggets on the road at 10 pm ET.

Beyond the tournament, Nike promises that the City Edition uniforms will be prominent at a number of NBA events throughout the season.

“The game’s past, present and future is deeply embedded in these designs,” Sonja Henning, Nike's North America vice president of league partnerships, said. “In working with teams across the NBA, we were able to create new uniforms that are a canvas for storytelling from each community. We’re excited to see the Nike NBA City Edition uniforms take the floor during the league’s new In-Season Tournament.”

Scroll on for a full look at all of the jerseys along with descriptions and look for them in action beginning tomorrow night.