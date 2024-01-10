Asics is tapping into the manga space for its next sneaker collaboration, as seen with this Naruto Shippuden-themed Gel-NYC colorway pictured here.

The sneaker project was designed in partnership with artist Sebastien Abdelhamid, and the colorway itself references Naruto Uzumaki's "Sage Mode." This Gel-NYC dons a stealthy black mesh upper combined with burgundy and orange overlay panels throughout the sides. Subtle details like the Uzumaki clan emblem are embroidered on the tongue, while the Konoha symbol is stamped on the forefoot's lace dubrae. The sneaker also comes with graphical insoles and a toggle lacing setup.

Prior to this collab, Asics released a trio of Naruto-inspired sneakers in March 2022, featuring the Gel-Lyte 3 and two Gel-1130 colorways referencing the characters Kakashi, Sasuke, and Itachi.

Readers will be able to cop this Naruto x Asics Gel-NYC collab starting tomorrow, Jan. 11, at Asics.com. The sneaker retails for €170, which roughly converts to $186.