James Harden Debuts His New Adidas Signature Sneaker

James Harden made his debut with the Los Angeles Clippers last night, taking the opportunity to also break out his latest signature sneaker for the very first time.

While taking on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, Harden laced up a black and orange colorway of the upcoming Adidas Harden Vol 8. The shoe marks a noticeable design departure from his previous pair, opting for a large molded structure with knit underneath.

Despite the Clippers taking the loss, Harden had a solid showing in his debut with 17 points, six assists, and three rebounds.

There is currently no release information available for the Adidas Harden Vol. 8, but the Harden Vol. 7 was announced in February, so readers can likely expect a similar timeline with the new model. In the meantime, you can shop the latest Adidas Harden offerings here.