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New Balance 2010: How to Buy

The 2010 is available in new colorways on Complex.

A pair of beige and gray New Balance sneakers with white laces and black soles.
Complex

New Balance's 2010 silhouette is getting its sharpest colorways yet, now available on Complex.

The Boston-based brand has been steadily building out the 2010's colorway roster, and its latest iterations—Lone Star Grey/Mindful Grey and Neptune Grey/Shadow Blue/Sea Salt—make a case for why the silhouette deserves attention.

For both shoes, the upper pairs mesh with suede in varying grey finishes, giving the shoe a tonal, layered look that lets the 'N' logo and ABZORB cushioning pods do the talking. The ABZORB cushioning platform has long been the mechanical backbone of the 2010, a technology that absorbs impact where the foot needs it most.

Where to buy the 2010s

If you’re ready to add a new sneaker to your rotation, shop New Balance on Complex.

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