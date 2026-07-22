New Balance 2010: How to Buy

New Balance's 2010 silhouette is getting its sharpest colorways yet, now available on Complex.

The Boston-based brand has been steadily building out the 2010's colorway roster, and its latest iterations—Lone Star Grey/Mindful Grey and Neptune Grey/Shadow Blue/Sea Salt—make a case for why the silhouette deserves attention.

For both shoes, the upper pairs mesh with suede in varying grey finishes, giving the shoe a tonal, layered look that lets the 'N' logo and ABZORB cushioning pods do the talking. The ABZORB cushioning platform has long been the mechanical backbone of the 2010, a technology that absorbs impact where the foot needs it most.