A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

Via Nike

Brand new projects from some of Nike's most frequent collaborators highlight this week's sneaker release calendar.







The clear standout of the bunch is the J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 that will be making its retail debut on Saturday morning. Other notable drops include A-Cold-Wall's leather Air Max Pluses, the first widespread launch of 2006's "Graffiti" Zoom LeBron 4, and an SB Dunk Low inspired by Brazilian jiu-jitsu.





Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.