A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 to A-Cold-Wall* x Nike Air Max Plus, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Sep 19, 2023
Via Nike

Brand new projects from some of Nike's most frequent collaborators highlight this week's sneaker release calendar. 


The clear standout of the bunch is the J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 that will be making its retail debut on Saturday morning. Other notable drops include A-Cold-Wall's leather Air Max Pluses, the first widespread launch of 2006's "Graffiti" Zoom LeBron 4, and an SB Dunk Low inspired by Brazilian jiu-jitsu. 


Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below. 

Via Nike

Reebok LTD

Andrea Bastoni / Via Reebok

Price: $195-$210
When: Monday, Sept. 18 
Where: farfetch.com
What You Need to Know: Reebok has introduced a premium line of footwear in partnership with New Guards Group, Reebok LTD. To introduce the line, white leather and cracked leather versions of the Club C crafted in Italy have been released.

Nike Zoom LeBron 4 'Graffiti'

Via Nike

Price: $240
When: Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The latest LeBron to get the retro treatment is the "Graffiti" Zoom LeBron 4. Originally released in super limited quantities (250 pairs) in 2006 at a special pop-up in New York City, the pair features graffiti across the midsole. The longtime collectors item will now be readily available. 

Air Jordan 6 Low 'PSG'

Via Nike

Price: $200
When: Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: PSG's latest Air Jordan project is an Air Jordan 6 Low. The pair is dressed in two tones of grey suede with Magma Orange details to provide a subtle pop of color. The orange heel tag is a nod to the architecture of Paris Saint-Germain's stadium.

A-Cold-Wall x Nike Air Max Plus

Via Nike

Price: $220
When: Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Samuel Ross' A-Cold-Wall has provided a premium take on the Air Max Plus for its latest sneaker collab. The traditional mesh upper has been replaced with full grain leather, the plastic cage overlay is instead represented by thermo-moulded detailing, and branding has been lasered on. A-Cold-Wall's logo can be seen on the lateral heel. Black and white options are both available. 

Air Jordan 11 Low IE 'Craft'

Via Nike

Price: $185
When: Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The latest Air Jordan 11 Low IE takes some cues from its much more popular predecessor with a mesh upper and patent leather overlay. The black colorway is completed with a white midsole and smoky outsole. 

J Balvin x Air Jordan 3

Via Nike

Price: $250
When: Saturday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: J Balvin's latest Air Jordan collab is dropping this weekend. This colorway of the Air Jordan 3 is inspired by the sunsets in Medellín, Colombia. The theme is most obviously represented by the heel portion of the midsole and translucent heel tab that each feature a colorful gradient pattern. OG "Nike Air" branding dons the left heel, while J Balvin's logo is featured on the right. The remaining elements of the shoe are kept relatively simple with a Coconut Milk leather upper, tonal suede ankle collar and elephant print overlays, and minimal hits of yellow. 

Albino & Preto x Nike SB Dunk Low

Via Nike

Price: $130
When: Saturday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Brazilian jiu-jitsu-inspired apparel brand Albino & Preto is the latest collaborator to put its spin on the Nike SB Dunk Low. Its canvas upper is meant to resemble a traditional jiu-jitsu gi. Furthering the jiu-jitsu theme, each pair comes packaged with various lace options that correlate to the belt-ranking colors used in BJJ. The brand's logo appears on each heel tab and insole. 

