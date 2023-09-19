A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases
From the J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 to A-Cold-Wall* x Nike Air Max Plus, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.
Brand new projects from some of Nike's most frequent collaborators highlight this week's sneaker release calendar.
The clear standout of the bunch is the J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 that will be making its retail debut on Saturday morning. Other notable drops include A-Cold-Wall's leather Air Max Pluses, the first widespread launch of 2006's "Graffiti" Zoom LeBron 4, and an SB Dunk Low inspired by Brazilian jiu-jitsu.
Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.
