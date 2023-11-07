A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases
From the 'Neapolitan' Air Jordan 11 to the latest Wales Bonner x Adidas Sambas, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.
The holiday season is here. For sneaker fans that means one thing, new Air Jordan 11s.
"Neapolitan" 11s aren't the only major drop this week. Other highlights include the latest Sambas from Wales Bonner, a yellow Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid, two new pair of the trendy Zoom Vomero 5, and more.
Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker release below.
