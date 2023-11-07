A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the 'Neapolitan' Air Jordan 11 to the latest Wales Bonner x Adidas Sambas, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Nov 07, 2023
Image via Nike / Via Nike

The holiday season is here. For sneaker fans that means one thing, new Air Jordan 11s. 


"Neapolitan" 11s aren't the only major drop this week. Other highlights include the latest Sambas from Wales Bonner, a yellow Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid, two new pair of the trendy Zoom Vomero 5, and more. 


Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker release below. 

Image via Nike / Via Nike

The holiday season is here. For sneaker fans that means one thing, new Air Jordan 11s. 


"Neapolitan" 11s aren't the only major drop this week. Other highlights include the latest Sambas from Wales Bonner, a yellow Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid, two new pair of the trendy Zoom Vomero 5, and more. 


Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker release below. 

Nike Zoom Vomero 5

Image via Nike / Via Nike

Price: $180
When: Tuesday, Nov. 7 and Thurday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Two new colorways of the Zoom Vomero 5 are releasing this week. The first is a "Pink Oxford/Plum Eclipse" option arriving on Tuesday complete with 3M accents across the entire upper. The other pair hits stores on Thursday morning and features a Light Bone upper with yellow accents. 

Wales Bonner x Adidas Samba

Image via Adidas / Via Adidas

Price: $220
When: Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m.
Where: Adidas Confirmed app and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Grace Wales Bonner is dropping more of her popular Sambas. Three pairs feature pony hair uppers with the standout being a color scheme covered in leopard print. The fourth pair features a burgundy nylon upper, tonal suede overlays, and tan details. Co-branded labels on the Samba's signature foldover tongue complete each pair. 

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid 'Varsity Maize'

Image via Nike / Via Nike

Price: $205 
When: Thursday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The latest colorway of the Off-White x Nike Air Mid arrives later this week. The pair features a white and Varsity Maize leather upper with signature Off-White elements like a rubber spiked sole, zip tie, wavy Air bubble window, and additional rope lacing system. A grim reaper motif is also embroidered on the lateral heel. 

Women's Nike Dunk Low 'Vintage Green'

Image via Nike / Via Nike

Price: $115
When: Thursday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Nike is restocking the "Vintage Green" Dunk Lows on Thursday. The spin on the OG "Michigan State" colorway features a pre-yellowed midsole and laces. 

Air Jordan 5 'Navy'

Image via Nike / Via Nike

Price: $210
When: Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand debuts a new colorway of the Air Jordan 5 this weekend. The pair is dressed in navy blue canvas with tonal hairy suede overlays. A white midsole and icy blue outsole complete the tonal design. 

Nike Terminator 'TSU'

Image via Nike / Via Nike

Price: $150
When: Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Nike honors Tennessee State University with its latest Terminator High release. The pair features tiger stripes on the toe and heel as a nod to the HBCU's mascot. Blue and red detailing mimics the school's official colors. Additional details include the founding year of TSU stitched on upper in gold, TSU logos on each heel, and a nod to local favorite Slim and Husky's Pizza on the tongue tags and insoles. 

Reebok Answer 3

Image via Reebok / Via Reebok

Price: $140
When: Friday, Nov. 10 
Where: reebok.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Reebok is retroing the Answer 3 for the first time. Originally debuted by NBA legend Allen Iverson in 1999, the pair a white leather upper, red nubuck paneling, and Iverson's I3 logo stamped on various areas. 

Air Jordan 11 'Neapolitan'

Image via Nike / Via Nike

Price: $225
When: Saturday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The newest addition to the Air Jordan 11 archive is the "Neapolitan." As the name suggests, the color palette riffs on the traditional ice cream flavor with a mix of sail, pink, and brown across its upper. 

Golf Wang One Star Pro By You

Image via Converse / Via Converse

Price: $105
When: Friday, Nov. 10-Monday, Nov. 13
Where: converse.com
What You Need to Know: To help celebrate the latest installment of the Camp Flog Gnaw festival taking place this weekend, Converse has partnered with Tyler, the Creator's Golf Wang on a new series of Converse One Stars. The Golf Wang By You will give fans a customization experience that allows them to choose between various colors and Golf Wang graphics. 

Tyler The CreatorConverse One StarReebokAllen IversonWales BonnerAdidas SambaAir Jordan 11Jordan BrandAir JordanAir Jordan 5Nike Dunk LowNike Air Force 1 MidNike Zoom Vomero 5Off-WhiteVirgil Abloh

Latest in Sneakers