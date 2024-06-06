Someone Really Made Bootleg Prada Air Force 1s

Heads up: Mr. Potato is atop of the meme sneaker game once again. On Wednesday, designer Imran Potato previewed his latest design, which might be possibly the most New York City sneaker of all time. The shoe is a mashup of the Prada America's Cup upper with the Nike Air Force 1 midsole.

Seen on his Instagram account, the shoe's Prada writing across the tongue instead reads "Potato," and the Nike text is missing from the midsole of the sneakers.

The shoes are shown in a host of colorways: black, green, magenta, yellow, grey, navy and white.

In the past, Potato has worked on shoes that look like feet, shoes that look like rats, and has even had an official collaboration with Vans.

There is no information on whether or not these will release—or if Nike and/or Prada will feel litigious about the designer's work.