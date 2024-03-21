How Sneaker Culture Found a Place in Country Music

Everything about country music is changing right now. The genre, typified by sad cowboys writing songs about love lost and the spoils of rural life, has become a staying force at the top of the Billboard charts thanks to the success of artists like Morgan Wallen, Zach Bryan, and Jelly Roll. Pharrell Williams debuted a new collection with Louis Vuitton that’s more Hank Williams than it is the Clipse, and Beyonce found chart-topping success with her own country rendition, “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

As the outside world is dipping their toes into the world of dirt roads, square-body pick-up trucks, and pearl snap shirts, country musicians are swapping out their cowboy boots to dip their toes into the sneaker world.

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly how country music has gone from a punchline—the classic, “I listen to anything but country”—to the talk of the record industry. To something that’s viewed as cool, as a serious cash cow. A genre with major crossover appeal. But it’s safe to assume that a lot of it comes from the success of “Last Night” singer Morgan Wallen.

His most recent album, One Thing at a Time, completed an unlikely chart takeover with its release in 2023. Wallen was on his way to becoming a legitimate superstar before he was deterred by controversies in 2020 and 2021. His 2021 album, Dangerous, featured hits in “More Than My Hometown” and “7 Summers,” and he was set to perform on Saturday Night Live before he was pulled from the show due to breaking Covid-19 protocols in October 2020. A few months later in February 2021, Wallen was videotaped saying the N-word during a 72-hour drinking bender. He was suspended by his label Big Loud, part of Republic Records, before apologizing and going semi-quiet for some time while his record sales and streams exploded.