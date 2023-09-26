Andrew Reynolds Just Wanted to Skate in New Balance. Now He's The Boss.

I remember when you signed, you had that ad, the New Boss, New Balance. There was an original ad, from the ‘70s, where it was an old man and woman carrying the groceries and they had you recreate that scene. Did you think it would cause a bit of buzz when you did that photo shoot?

I don't know if many people put it together that it was based off those old ads. That was my idea, because I just thought it was kind of funny to play off those old people with the New Balances on and the grocery bag. I searched online and got the exact bag that they had—it was a fabric bag that has holes in it—looked at it and was like, "OK, they all have some extra stuff like a newspaper and a magazine and some groceries and a thing in their hands." I was like, "OK, I could do this." The response was cool.

I really didn't know what to expect, but everybody was just genuinely supportive of me and understood. A lot of people, a lot of skaters that are really into product, are basically like, "Yeah, of course he's going to want to wear New Balances. They make great shoes." It was clear to people that this is not some hustle or something. It was like, I need this. I think people were excited about it and kind of understood the decision.

You have the new shoe, the 480, in your colorway. How did you go about making that yours?

Well, when we first started talking, the main shoe I was looking to skate in was the Tiago 1010. I was like, "Are you guys coming out with any other shoes that are built this same way? Cupsole with the midsole from your toes all the way to your heel?" And they're like, "Well, actually, we have the 808 coming that has even more foam, and then we have the 480 coming that has the midsole." They kind of were hesitant;they didn't show it to me at the first meeting. I was like, "What is this shoe they're talking about?" I didn't even know what they were talking about. They just kept saying, "We think we have something that you might like." I'm like, "OK, cool. Let me see." "No, we can't do that." I'm like, "Al right." Then I went back eventually and they're like, "OK, this is the 480. It's a basketball shoe from 1983 that we're re-releasing as a skate shoe." I see a lot of comments and stuff, “We want old styles to be turned into skate shoes.” People like that.

That was their first time trying that. They took the 480 and when I saw it, I'm like, "This is what I skate in. Just a cup sole shoe in a straight line that has the built-in foam and has the look down at the toe that looks like that." I'm like, "Yeah, dude, this is what I love to skate in." Then I was already in the deal at this point, so they're like, "We want to come out with a couple colors and then we want to give you a color with a shoe." So I saw that a lot of the colors were white sole or sporty kind of colors. So that was the first thing. I was like, "OK, I want to do something that's dark." I kept seeing these shoes all over where there would be a couple different shades of blue, but they were a little off, not the same, or a couple shades of gray that were a little off.

There was a lot of New Balances like that, so I said, "Let's try a few different shades of brown that don't really match." At first, it was a little even more so because it was like the sole was charcoal, the shoe was brown, and then the other brown was a little off. But then Jeff sat in the back and was like, "I think it looked really nice, black sole, little light brown, little dark brown, really nice materials." I was stoked. I was like, "Yeah, dude. You're right. Let's go with that."

You said it brings you back to the cup sole shoes, and I can't help but look at that shoe and just see a little bit of the Emerica Reynolds 1 in it. Is that what you like or intentional?

Colorway or design or what?

I guess maybe just both. It's not like one-on-one, but it's like you can see how you would like both of those models.

Some of my skater friends, we have a category of shoes that we kind of joke around [about]. This is just a skate shoe, right? A skate shoe, a Jordan 1, low top. It has the piece that comes up for two or three first eyelets and then a piece that goes up for the top eyelet and then something in the middle, whatever their logo is, éS Accel. The piece at the bottom eyelet and the top, all with a toe cap. So there's a Jordan 1, a Dunk, an éS Accel, a Reynolds 2—what else is there? There's like, oh, probably Converse Fastbreaks might fall into that category. This 480 New Balance, it's just such a standard design with two pieces coming up at the top and bottom of it with a space in the middle.

What people have been skating in since the Bones Brigade were in Jordans. It's such a good, classic design that works. Marc Johnson Emerica, very similar design. Yeah, it's definitely based on that. This came way before. This was in '83, so if anything, I'm taking a Reynolds 2 and trying to copy that era. You know what I mean?

Without the huge puffy tongue and the really padded shoe. That whole era was crazy. When I bring one out now and look at it, I'm like, "I can't believe we thought this was a thin shoe."

The tongue is like a pillow. But I feel like that design of that toe shape and having a piece that comes up in the front and back like that is always just going to be a classic basketball, skate kind of shoe.