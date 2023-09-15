Listen to Episode 1103 of 'The Complex Sneakers Show'

Did you know Michael Jordan wore New Balances in the original photo that inspired his famous Jumpman pose? Joe Freshgoods celebrated that 1984 moment on his latest New Balance collaboration, which cohosts Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty discuss here. They also react to the incoming Powerpuff Girls set of Nike SB Dunks, which may or may not be a totally unnecessary collaboration. Elsewhere in the episode, the cohosts react to Rihanna’s rekindled Puma deal, the merits of the reimagined black/red Air Jordan 4, and the uselessness of SNKRS Day.

