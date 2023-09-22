Remember the rare Nike Air Yeezy 1 Grammy sample worn by Kanye West that sold for $1.8 million dollars just two years ago? The shoe just sold again, this time losing 90 percent of its value and selling for a mere $180,000 at an auction at Goldin. The cohosts discuss the market of high-end sneakers, why pairs like this are suddenly selling for way less money, and who benefits from it all. Also, Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty talk about the latest signature shoes from LeBron James and Devin Booker, what’s coming from Jerry Lorenzo x Adidas, and how good J Balvin’s Air Jordan 3 collab is.
Listen to Episode 1104 of 'The Complex Sneakers Show'
The 'Complex Sneakers Show' is cohosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. Here's how to listen to the newest episode.
