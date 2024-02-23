Listen to Episode 1301 of 'The Complex Sneakers Show'

In one of the most bizarre moments in the history of sneakers, former President Donald Trump popped up at Sneaker Con last weekend to sell a gold pair of $399 sneakers called the Never Surrender High Tops. Is it a low point for sneaker culture? Is it the end of sneaker culture as we know it? Here, the co-hosts discuss Trump’s Sneaker Con appearance and new line of footwear, Biden’s response, and the generally gross idea of politicians hopping into sneakers in order to pander to voters. Also, Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty talk about Central Cee’s Nike collaboration, Anthony Edwards’ Adidas signature model, and the Nike KD 4 “Galaxy” retro.