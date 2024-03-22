Kerwin Frost—designer, wearer of big fits, talk show host—has worn many hats in the streetwear industry. Here, he talks about the realities of signing with a big brand like Adidas, making footwear with McDonald’s, and Post Malone’s total lack of footwear. Frost also gives his perspective on the many collaborators he’s seen go through Adidas, from Jonah Hill to Jerry Lorenzo. At the top of the episode, hosts Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Wetly discuss Lil Nas X’s absurd half marathon sneakers, Nike’s Bape lawsuit, and Adidas trying to sign Taylor Swift.
Listen to Episode 1209 of 'The Complex Sneakers Show'
On this episode of The Complex Sneakers Show, co-hosts Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty are joined by Kerwin Frost.
Never miss a sneaker release with
RELEASE ROUNDUPNewsletter
Each send includes the details you need on the biggest drops from adidas, Nike, Jordan, Puma, New Balance and more happening each week.
By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to ourTerms of Service
andPrivacy Policy