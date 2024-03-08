Love it or hate it, the Nike Dunk Low “Panda,” the black and white colorway you’ve seen everywhere every day for the past three years, isn’t going anywhere. In this episode, cohosts Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Wetly discuss the positives and negatives of the unavoidable sneaker, and react to Welty’s claim that it’s the most influential sneaker of the past five years. The group also discuss the ethics of sneaker mockups, Ben Affleck’s latest Dunk moment, and those questionable Off-White basketball sneakers.
Listen to Episode 1207 of 'The Complex Sneakers Show'
