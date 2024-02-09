Listen to Episode 1204 of 'The Complex Sneakers Show'

With the legacy of Karmaloop being a hot topic on social media in the past few weeks, we sit down with the company’s founder, Greg Selkoe. Selkoe tells never-before-heard stories about the company and also explains the highs and lows of running the streetwear juggernaut. Earlier in the episode, co-hosts Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne and Matt Welty talk about Nike seizing $5 million in sneaker inventory from a Los Angeles-based warehouse.