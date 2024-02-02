Listen to Episode 1203 of 'The Complex Sneakers Show'

There’s no denying the Nike Air Max 95 is a classic sneaker, but what about the Air Max 96? What about a pedestrian shoe like the Air Max 270, which is everywhere but not that loved by sneakerheads? What about the VaporMax? Co-hosts Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty discuss the merits and bounds of the term “classic” in sneakers in this episode. They also talk about the rumored Kobe x Nike SB collaboration, the Flyknit era of the 2010s, Chinese New Year Air Force 1s, and how horrible bar lacing is. Also, Welty explains his Twitter getting hacked.