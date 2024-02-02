There’s no denying the Nike Air Max 95 is a classic sneaker, but what about the Air Max 96? What about a pedestrian shoe like the Air Max 270, which is everywhere but not that loved by sneakerheads? What about the VaporMax? Co-hosts Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty discuss the merits and bounds of the term “classic” in sneakers in this episode. They also talk about the rumored Kobe x Nike SB collaboration, the Flyknit era of the 2010s, Chinese New Year Air Force 1s, and how horrible bar lacing is. Also, Welty explains his Twitter getting hacked.
Listen to Episode 1203 of 'The Complex Sneakers Show'
On this episode of The Complex Sneakers Show, co-hosts Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty discuss the merits of the term 'classic' in sneakers.
